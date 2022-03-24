Pakistan boat seized by BSF

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 23

The BSF today found a Pakistan boat abandoned in the Sutlej near the New Mohammadi Wala border outpost (BOP) along the Indo-Pakistan border.

BSF troops on patrol duty reportedly observed the boat drifting from the Pakistani side near border pillar number no 182/M in the Sutlej. It was thoroughly checked, but nothing suspicious was found.

In another incident, an Indian national was reportedly arrested by Pakistani Rangers after he inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan on March 20 from near Shame Ke border outpost.

He has been identified as Vijay Kumar of Andal village in West Bengal. Sources said he was mentally upset. BSF officials were reportedly in contact with Pakistani Rangers for his repatriation.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against Vijay under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreigners Act at the Sadar police station. —