Amritsar, June 3
Pakistan has released 200 Indian fishermen, who were handed over to BSF authorities at the Joint Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border here, an official said on Saturday.
All the fishermen crossed over to India around 1 am through the land transit route of the Attari-Wagah border using 'Emergency Travel Certificate' issued by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, the official said.
The fishermen were held after their boats allegedly slipped into Pakistan through territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.
A team of Indian doctors conducted the medical examination of the fishermen following their repatriation, said the official.
The moment they stepped on to the Indian soil, the fishermen bowed and kissed the land, the official said.
Fishermen are frequently arrested and their boats seized by both India and Pakistan as the maritime border in the Arabian Sea is poorly defined and many fishing boats lack the technology to ascertain their precise locations, according to officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha train crash LIVE update: 238 killed, 650 injured in one of the deadliest 3-train accidents
Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...
After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife
He has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm
Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert
Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...
Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border
All the fishermen cross over to India around 1 am through th...
4 from Haryana's Jind die in road accident on Panipat-Hardwar road
As many as 28 people of Kamach Khera village of Julana in Ji...