Pakistan installs bust of Hari Singh Nalwa at Kartarpur corridor; here is all about the Sikh General

In a move being seen as a significant course correction, the Pakistan government has allowed the installation of a bust of legendary Sikh general Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa at the Kartarpur Corridor Art Gallery, nearly three years after his statue was controversially removed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Advertisement

The development has been widely welcomed by Sikh organisations worldwide as a positive step towards acknowledging Sikh history and heritage in the region.

Advertisement

The unveiling of the bust took place on February 1, a development announced by Sikhs in America president Gurinder Singh Josan through a social media post. Calling it a “historic moment”, Josan said the gesture could mark the beginning of a new era of recognition and respect for Sikh contributions in areas that were once part of the Sikh Empire.

Advertisement

The project was conceptualised by Gurinder Pal Singh Josan, founder president of Sikhs in America, and executed by renowned sculptor Jagdeep Singh Billing, under the chairmanship of Kulwant Singh Deol. Sikh bodies across the globe hailed the initiative, particularly against the backdrop of earlier controversies surrounding Hari Singh Nalwa’s legacy in Pakistan.

Who was Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa

Advertisement

Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa (1791–1837) was among the most formidable generals of the Sikh Empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He played a decisive role in securing the north-western frontiers of the Khalsa Kingdom and served as governor of Kashmir, Peshawar and Hazara. Nalwa is credited with halting repeated invasions from Afghanistan and extending Sikh rule up to the Khyber Pass for the first time in history, making him a towering figure in Sikh military and administrative history.

The significance of the Kartarpur installation is heightened by events in 2022, when Pakistan authorities removed an eight-foot-tall metal statue of Hari Singh Nalwa from Siddiqi-i-Akbar Chowk in Haripur district, a district named after the Sikh general. The statue, erected as part of a city beautification project, was taken down following objections from certain religious groups. Videos of the removal went viral, triggering strong condemnation from Sikh institutions such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Chief Khalsa Diwan, who termed the act an erasure of history.