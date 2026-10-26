DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Pakistan minister invites Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Vidhan Sabha to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

Pakistan minister invites Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Vidhan Sabha to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

Ramesh Singh Arora, who is also the chief of Pakistan's SGPC, extended invite to Punjab legislators to visit holy sites of other faiths as well 'to show religious freedom prevailing across border'

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:40 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ramesh Singh Arora, Pakistan’s Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs. Image credit/Instagram @ramesh_singh_arora_offical
Advertisement

Pakistan’s Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, has formally invited Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the entire Punjab Vidhan Sabha to visit Pakistan, following the Chief Minister’s recent expression of interest in attending an international Punjabi conference in Lahore.

Arora, who is also the president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), said Pakistan remained committed to strengthening religious, cultural and people-to-people ties across the border.

Advertisement

Extending the invitation, he said, “Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann, we salute you. You had stated on the floor of the Assembly that you wish to visit Pakistan. As Pakistan’s Minister for Minority Affairs, on behalf of the PSGPC and as a citizen of Pakistan and Punjab, I invite you.”

Advertisement

Responding to Mann’s remarks in the Punjab Assembly, Arora reiterated Pakistan’s support for cultural exchanges, religious tourism and interfaith harmony. He expressed hope that Indian authorities would permit the visit and also invited Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and all Punjab legislators.

“I do not know whether the Government of India will allow him to travel to Pakistan, but I appreciate Speaker Sahib Kultar Singh Sandhwan, with whom I share cordial ties, was also keen to visit through the Kartarpur Corridor. I invite the entire Punjab Assembly to Pakistan, not only to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur but also holy sites of other faiths so that they can see the religious freedom prevailing here,” he said.

Advertisement

The invitation comes after Mann, during a session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on October 23, expressed his desire to accept Pakistan’s invitation to attend the fourth International Punjabi Conference in Lahore from November 27 to 29. The invitation was extended by the organisers, including Punjabi poet Baba Bashir Hussain Najmi, popularly known as Baba Najmi, and the Punjabi Parchar Organisation.

However, Mann had expressed doubts over whether the BJP-led Central Government would grant the necessary political and security clearances for the visit.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the Centre, Mann had remarked, “They do not even let me go to France or Japan. How will they let me go to Pakistan?”

Mann had also suggested that, if approval were granted, the entire House could travel together through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to pay obeisance at historic Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts