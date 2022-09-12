Pakistan sends drone hours before Punjab Governor, DGP's scheduled visit to Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur, September 12
Hours before the Governor and DGP were scheduled to visit the border area villages here, Pakistan sent a drone across the border on Monday.
The BSF fired nine rounds to send it back.
The BSF DIG said a search operation was on.
