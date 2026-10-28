Pakistan Sikhs pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

A 49-member group of Pakistani Sikhs, who arrived in India to visit historic Sikh shrines, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Tuesday and prayed for peace and the well-being of all.

The group members also met Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who welcomed them and honoured the visiting pilgrims on behalf of the Sikh body.

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Dhami said Sikh devotees from India visit historic gurdwaras in Pakistan as part of four jathas every year. Similarly, Sikhs living in Pakistan also wish to visit historic Sikh shrines in India, he said.

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He added that the Pakistani Sikhs had arrived in India as a group for the first time.

Seeking easier travel for Sikh pilgrims, Dhami urged the governments of India and Pakistan to adopt a liberal approach towards granting visas to devotees from both countries. He said this would enable Sikh pilgrims to visit historic gurdwaras on either side of the border and pay obeisance at shrines associated with their faith.