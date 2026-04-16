Pakistan-smuggled pistols with 'Awan Badshah-222, ‘Bhatt-007’ engravings put Punjab security agencies on high alert

The recovery of Pakistan-smuggled pistols engraved with specific names and coded numbers — a trend seen as a significant shift in cross-border arms smuggling tactics — has put Punjab’s security agencies on high alert.

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Amritsar Rural Police recently confiscated two sophisticated weapons bearing inscriptions such as “Awan Badshah-222” and “Bhatt-007”. The weapons were recovered from six accused arrested in connection with the Bhindi Saidan police station grenade attack. In a separate case, Amritsar City Police also seized a pistol engraved with “Bhatt-007”.

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Police officials believe these markings are deliberate and part of a strategy to create a distinct identity for suppliers while signalling their presence across illegal networks.

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Amritsar Rural SSP Sohail Qasim Mir termed the development a serious concern, indicating a move towards “branding” in the illicit arms trade — a tactic commonly associated with organised crime syndicates.

“The markings may serve as signatures of delivery, tools to build credibility among operatives, and a means to psychologically influence recruits by showcasing reach and reliability,” he said.

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Police sources revealed that many of these marked weapons are being smuggled via drones from across the border. The combination of drone delivery and identifiable markings points to a coordinated effort to expand influence while maintaining traceable command structures.

The development has gained significance following disclosures by accused arrested in the Bhindi Saidan grenade attack case. During interrogation, it was found that such engraved weapons were supplied by Pakistan-based handlers linked to the ISI. These weapons were meant for circulation among local criminal modules and for targeted attacks, police sources said.

Security agencies believe the trend could also be aimed at luring vulnerable youth, particularly in rural areas and prisons, by projecting a sense of organised backing and cross-border support.

Amritsar Police Commissioner said that while several modules have been dismantled, the emergence of such tactics highlights the evolving nature of the threat. The Punjab Police are now closely analysing these markings to map supply chains and identify common sources across cases.

Further investigations are under way to determine the scale of this trend and dismantle the networks behind it, he added.