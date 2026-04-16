icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Pakistan-smuggled pistols with 'Awan Badshah-222, ‘Bhatt-007’ engravings put Punjab security agencies on high alert

Pakistan-smuggled pistols with 'Awan Badshah-222, ‘Bhatt-007’ engravings put Punjab security agencies on high alert

Police officials believe these markings are deliberate and part of a strategy to create a distinct identity for suppliers

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:31 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The recovery of Pakistan-smuggled pistols engraved with specific names and coded numbers — a trend seen as a significant shift in cross-border arms smuggling tactics — has put Punjab’s security agencies on high alert.

Advertisement

Amritsar Rural Police recently confiscated two sophisticated weapons bearing inscriptions such as “Awan Badshah-222” and “Bhatt-007”. The weapons were recovered from six accused arrested in connection with the Bhindi Saidan police station grenade attack. In a separate case, Amritsar City Police also seized a pistol engraved with “Bhatt-007”.

Advertisement

Police officials believe these markings are deliberate and part of a strategy to create a distinct identity for suppliers while signalling their presence across illegal networks.

Advertisement

Amritsar Rural SSP Sohail Qasim Mir termed the development a serious concern, indicating a move towards “branding” in the illicit arms trade — a tactic commonly associated with organised crime syndicates.

“The markings may serve as signatures of delivery, tools to build credibility among operatives, and a means to psychologically influence recruits by showcasing reach and reliability,” he said.

Advertisement

Police sources revealed that many of these marked weapons are being smuggled via drones from across the border. The combination of drone delivery and identifiable markings points to a coordinated effort to expand influence while maintaining traceable command structures.

The development has gained significance following disclosures by accused arrested in the Bhindi Saidan grenade attack case. During interrogation, it was found that such engraved weapons were supplied by Pakistan-based handlers linked to the ISI. These weapons were meant for circulation among local criminal modules and for targeted attacks, police sources said.

Security agencies believe the trend could also be aimed at luring vulnerable youth, particularly in rural areas and prisons, by projecting a sense of organised backing and cross-border support.

Amritsar Police Commissioner said that while several modules have been dismantled, the emergence of such tactics highlights the evolving nature of the threat. The Punjab Police are now closely analysing these markings to map supply chains and identify common sources across cases.

Further investigations are under way to determine the scale of this trend and dismantle the networks behind it, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts