DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Pakistan university appoints SAD leader Paramjit Sarna to international advisory board

Pakistan university appoints SAD leader Paramjit Sarna to international advisory board

International advisory board of Baba Guru Nanak University is tasked with strengthening the institution’s global academic, cultural and institutional engagement

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:40 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna. Photo: @ParamjitSSarna/X
Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna has been appointed to the International Advisory Board of Baba Guru Nanak University, Sri Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. The board is tasked with strengthening the institution’s global academic, cultural and institutional engagement.

Sarna, a former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), joins a distinguished panel comprising academics, entrepreneurs, social workers, journalists and religious scholars from India, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Advertisement

The board includes Navneet Kaur (US), Giani Tarbedi Singh (UK), Baljinder Singh (India), Joga Singh (UK), Gyan Singh Gill (Canada), Rana Tanveer Ali (Canada) and Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, an academic and former Quaid-i-Azam Fellow at the University of Oxford.

Advertisement

The appointment was notified by the university’s Registrar, Mubashar Tariq, following approval by the Academic Council and the Syndicate, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shahid Imran.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Sarna said the university’s location in the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev gave it special significance for Sikhs across the world. He said the advisory board would guide the university on international best practices in higher education, academic governance, research collaboration, student exchange programmes, fundraising initiatives and the preservation of Sikh religious and cultural heritage.

Advertisement

“The membership of the board is honorary and on a pro bono basis. I am deeply honoured to be appointed to the International Advisory Board of Baba Guru Nanak University. Stronger international academic partnerships can expand educational opportunities, attract philanthropic support and connect students and faculty with institutions and scholars across borders,” Sarna said.

According to the board’s terms of reference, its members will work to promote student exchange and internship opportunities, encourage collaborative research between university faculty and international scholars, develop links with charitable foundations and global academic bodies, and support infrastructure development and scholarship programmes.

Sarna said the board would also help enhance the university’s global profile and assist it in securing recognition and affiliations from international academic institutions, UNESCO and other international organisations.

The International Advisory Board will meet at least three times a year. The university will provide a dedicated secretariat to coordinate meetings, maintain records and facilitate communication between board members and the institution.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts