Pakistan university appoints SAD leader Paramjit Sarna to international advisory board

Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna has been appointed to the International Advisory Board of Baba Guru Nanak University, Sri Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. The board is tasked with strengthening the institution’s global academic, cultural and institutional engagement.

Sarna, a former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), joins a distinguished panel comprising academics, entrepreneurs, social workers, journalists and religious scholars from India, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

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The board includes Navneet Kaur (US), Giani Tarbedi Singh (UK), Baljinder Singh (India), Joga Singh (UK), Gyan Singh Gill (Canada), Rana Tanveer Ali (Canada) and Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, an academic and former Quaid-i-Azam Fellow at the University of Oxford.

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The appointment was notified by the university’s Registrar, Mubashar Tariq, following approval by the Academic Council and the Syndicate, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shahid Imran.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Sarna said the university’s location in the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev gave it special significance for Sikhs across the world. He said the advisory board would guide the university on international best practices in higher education, academic governance, research collaboration, student exchange programmes, fundraising initiatives and the preservation of Sikh religious and cultural heritage.

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“The membership of the board is honorary and on a pro bono basis. I am deeply honoured to be appointed to the International Advisory Board of Baba Guru Nanak University. Stronger international academic partnerships can expand educational opportunities, attract philanthropic support and connect students and faculty with institutions and scholars across borders,” Sarna said.

According to the board’s terms of reference, its members will work to promote student exchange and internship opportunities, encourage collaborative research between university faculty and international scholars, develop links with charitable foundations and global academic bodies, and support infrastructure development and scholarship programmes.

Sarna said the board would also help enhance the university’s global profile and assist it in securing recognition and affiliations from international academic institutions, UNESCO and other international organisations.

The International Advisory Board will meet at least three times a year. The university will provide a dedicated secretariat to coordinate meetings, maintain records and facilitate communication between board members and the institution.