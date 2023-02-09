Pakistani drone spotted near IB in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, returns after BSF troops open fire

Chandigarh, February 9
A Pakistani drone was spotted close to the International Border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, a BSF official said on Thursday.
The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it.
The drone was spotted near Adia border outpost in Gurdaspur at around 9.40pm on Wednesday, said the official.
The BSF troops fired 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and also used an illumination bomb, said the official.
A search operation was under way, said the official.
