Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF troops in Abohar sector

Ferozepur (PB), July 2
BSF troops shot dead a Pakistani intruder near border outpost Sadqi in Abohar sector, officials said on Tuesday.
On observing suspicious movement during the intervening night on July 1-2, the BSF guard on duty warned the intruder.
However, the intruder continued to move forward towards the border fencing after which the troops fired three rounds, they said.
Later during a search operation, the body of the deceased intruder was found by BSF troops. The identity of the deceased youth, stated to be around 25 years old, could not be ascertained immediately.
BSF troops recovered a pouch from his pocket in which few cigarettes, lighter and an earphone was found.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Fazilka, Subegh Singh Tuesday said police has taken the custody of the body which will be sent for postmortem.
