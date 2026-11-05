Pakistani Sikh jatha returns home via Attari-Wagah land route after MHA intervention

A 49-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan returned home through the Attari-Wagah land route on Wednesday after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted special permission for their return, following intervention by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The devotees, hailing from Peshawar, Panja Sahib, Lahore and Nankana Sahib, were allowed to cross into Pakistan through the Attari Integrated Check Post. The move came following representations by the DSGMC, sparing the pilgrims significant travel expenses as their original travel plans required them to fly back to Pakistan.

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The Attari-Wagah crossing has remained closed to general and short-term travellers since May 1, 2025, in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. At present, only organised religious pilgrimages under the ‘1974 Indo-Pak Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines’ are permitted on notified religious occasions.

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Paramjit Singh Chandok, Chief Advisor (NRI Affairs) to the DSGMC, had approached the MHA seeking permission and logistical support for the devotees' return through the land route.

The pilgrims had originally arrived in New Delhi on October 8 via the Lahore-Tashkent-New Delhi sector and were scheduled to return by air before their visas expired on November 6.

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Jatha leader Papinder Singh thanked the governments of India and Pakistan, saying Sikhs across the world long to visit the sacred shrines from which the community was separated after the Partition in 1947.

“We are deeply grateful to the governments of India and Pakistan for enabling this pilgrimage. Our visit to Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib was unexpected yet memorable, thanks to arrangements made through the DSGMC. We were also fortunate to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ram Das Ji at Sri Harmandir Sahib,” he said.

A highlight of the visit was a pilgrimage by nearly 40 members of the group to Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, just two days before the shrine's annual closure on October 10. Special permissions and arrangements were facilitated through the MHA.

“Being allowed to return through the Attari-Wagah land route has made the journey easier and far more economical. We have surrendered our return air tickets and hope to receive refunds,” said Papinder Singh.

Several members of the jatha also met their relatives living in India during the visit.

The pilgrimage itself had faced obstacles from the outset. While 104 visas had been issued for visits to Delhi, Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Hemkund Sahib, a group of 94 pilgrims, including children, was reportedly prevented from boarding a flight from Faisalabad in September over issues relating to travel documentation and return tickets. The pilgrims subsequently purchased fresh tickets to complete the journey.

Chandok said efforts were underway to help them secure refunds for the unused return tickets.

During their month-long stay, the devotees visited several historic Sikh shrines, including Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Rakab Ganj Sahib, Sis Ganj Sahib, Nanak Piao Sahib, Damdama Sahib, Bala Sahib and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Delhi. They also paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar.