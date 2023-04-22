Pall of gloom descends on Poonch bravehearts' villages: Martyrs' kin to get Rs 1 crore ex gratia, govt job

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the four bravehearts from the state who died in a terror attack in Poonch yesterday. One member of each of these families would also be given a government job.

Grieving kin of martyr Kulwant Singh.

Extending sympathies to the bereaved families of the bravehearts, the CM condemned the terrorist attack and expressed anguish over the loss of soldiers’ lives.

As per the state government’s policy, Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a government job would be given to the next of kin of the deceased Army personnel, he said.

A file photo of Mandeep Singh’s family.

The CM said the heroes displayed utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and their sacrifice would inspire others.

The Punjabis played a major role in emancipating the county from the clutches of the British. Likewise, now they were playing a major role in preserving the unity and integrity of the country by defending its borders, the CM said.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has expressed grief over the demise of jawans in a J&K terror attack.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the martyrdom of our five jawans, four from Punjab and one from Odisha. Their sacrifice for the safety of the country will not go in vain. They will always be remembered and revered by the fellow citizens,” said the Governor.

“I convey my heartfelt condolence to the family members of the martyrs. May God grant eternal peace to the departed souls,” he said.

Expressing grief on the deaths, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has asked social media trolls to think twice before posting anything demeaning for Punjab and Punjabis as they require no affirmation for their patriotism. He has also appealed to the Defence Minister to ensure that a route sanitisation process is followed when troops travel in J&K.