 Pall of gloom descends on Poonch bravehearts' villages: Martyrs' kin to get Rs 1 crore ex gratia, govt job : The Tribune India

Pall of gloom descends on Poonch bravehearts' villages: Martyrs' kin to get Rs 1 crore ex gratia, govt job

Pall of gloom descends on Poonch bravehearts' villages: Martyrs' kin to get Rs 1 crore ex gratia, govt job

Grieving kin of martyr Sewak Singh.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the four bravehearts from the state who died in a terror attack in Poonch yesterday. One member of each of these families would also be given a government job.

Grieving kin of martyr Kulwant Singh.

Extending sympathies to the bereaved families of the bravehearts, the CM condemned the terrorist attack and expressed anguish over the loss of soldiers’ lives.

As per the state government’s policy, Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a government job would be given to the next of kin of the deceased Army personnel, he said.

A file photo of Mandeep Singh’s family.

The CM said the heroes displayed utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and their sacrifice would inspire others.

Sacrifice will not go in vain: Governor

I am deeply saddened to hear the news of martyrdom of our five jawans, four from Punjab and one from Odisha. Their sacrifice for the safety of the country will not go in vain. They will always be remembered and revered by the fellow citizens. I convey my heartfelt condolence to the family members of the martyrs. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Governor

The Punjabis played a major role in emancipating the county from the clutches of the British. Likewise, now they were playing a major role in preserving the unity and integrity of the country by defending its borders, the CM said.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has expressed grief over the demise of jawans in a J&K terror attack.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the martyrdom of our five jawans, four from Punjab and one from Odisha. Their sacrifice for the safety of the country will not go in vain. They will always be remembered and revered by the fellow citizens,” said the Governor.

“I convey my heartfelt condolence to the family members of the martyrs. May God grant eternal peace to the departed souls,” he said.

Expressing grief on the deaths, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has asked social media trolls to think twice before posting anything demeaning for Punjab and Punjabis as they require no affirmation for their patriotism. He has also appealed to the Defence Minister to ensure that a route sanitisation process is followed when troops travel in J&K.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

3
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

5
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

6
Nation

‘Be humane’: FM Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension surfaces

7
Punjab

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

8
Nation EXPLAINER

With projected rise in India’s population, why is China seemingly irritated?

9
J & K

Poonch attack: 12 detained; drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in massive manhunt for terrorists

10
Nation

Air India pilot 'welcomes' woman friend into cockpit, crew files complaint

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Creation of theatre commands delayed

Creation of theatre commands delayed

No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...

BJP trying to change constitution of our country: Mamata Banerjee

BJP trying to change constitution of our country: Mamata Banerjee

Ready to give my life, but will not allow any division of co...

3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Poonch attack: 3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Rajnath Singh dials Sukhbir Badal, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health

Rajnath Singh dials Sukhbir Badal, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health

Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to a hospital in Mohali a w...

Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari arrested for pushing girls into prostitution

Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari arrested for pushing girls into prostitution

The police also rescued three women from being trapped, said...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Dal Khalsa to recall sacrifices for Sikh cause on April 29

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

5 die of asphyxiation in Dera Bassi while working in sewage pit

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Keep strict vigil on activities, say poll observers to officials

Government won’t let farmers bear value cut loss, says minister

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

‘Schools of Eminence’: Confusion prevails over admission process

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district