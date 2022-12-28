Panchayat Ghar gutted

Abohar: A fire broke out at Panchayat Ghar building in Mirzewala village near Sriganganagar on Tuesday. The first floor of the building was gutted. Computers, furniture and records were burnt. Fire tenders and villagers managed to control the blaze. OC
Rs 1.25cr clinics in Sunam
Sangrur: The state government will open five Aam Aadmi clinics in Sunam constituency at the cost of Rs 1.25 crore, said Cabinet Minister Aman Arora. “Apart from clinics, our government has been working to provide all required health facilities to all residents,” said Arora. TNS
Petrol pump staff robbed
Abohar: An employee of a petrol pump on the old Fazilka road here was robbed of Rs 85,000 on Monday. The victim, Jagdish Grover, posted as a manager at the pump, said he was going to his house with the cash at around 10.15 pm. “On my way, three youths came on a bike, thrashed me, and snatched the cash and fled. I immediately informed the police about this,” he said. The police said a case was registered.
