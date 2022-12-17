Panchayat officials duping NRIs, alleges Punjabi diaspora

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 16

The first episode of ‘NRI Milni’ was held today here. The event, which was attended by 112 NRIs from Doaba, was presided over by NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

— Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, NRI Affairs minister

The major issue taken up with Dhaliwal during the meet was duping of NRIs by panchayat officials here.

The attendees said they were being cheated of lakhs of rupees which they wanted to spend on village development.

Jagtar Singh of Chhorkran village in Nawanshahr, who is settled in Canada, told the NRI Minister he had given Rs 12.9 lakh for the cleaning of the village sewer pond and road repair, but that amount had been illegally siphoned off by some officials.

“It has been eight months since I lodged a complaint in this regard, but the police have not even registered an FIR,” he said. Piara Singh Josal of Ratanda village, who lives in Canada, alleged that Rs 40 lakh that he had spent on the developmental works in his village had been embezzled. “After such a bitter experience, I am in no mood to make any investment in Punjab,” he said.

Another businessman from Canada, Sukhi Bath, raked up the issue that Punjabis, who were now Canadian citizens, could no longer purchase properties here. “The governments are asking us to invest and I am willing to, but how can I do so when I cannot even buy land here,” he said.

Some NRIs also complained that they were facing delays in getting their visas processed.

Maninder Gill, president, Friends of Canada-India Foundation, said, “The situation has reached such a passe that many Punjabi families are being made to wait for over three to four months to get visas processed from Canada even if they are to immerse the mortal remains of their deceased at Kiratpur Sahib. Why is India providing e-visa facilities to other countries, but not to Canada?”

Replying to the questions on frauds with NRIs, Dhaliwal said, “We know that there are issues in the system. We came here to know the problems in depth and plug all loopholes.”

