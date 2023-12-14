Panchayat poll in Punjab: EC issues schedule for preparation of electoral rolls

Chandigarh, December 13
The state Election Commission has issued the schedule for preparation of electoral rolls for the general elections of gram panchayats in Punjab. This comes days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked the State Election Commissioner to issue the schedule for the elections.
The people has been asked to give their claims and objections regarding their votes, if any, from December 21 to 29.
