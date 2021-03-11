Fatehgarh Sahib: Panchayat secretary, 5 aides plot to rob JE, held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 18

The district police prevented a robbery bid at the house of a Junior Engineer (JE) and arrested a panchayat secretary and his five accomplices.

The panchayat secretary knew there was a huge amount of cash at the house of the JE, working in the Rural Development and Panchayats Department here, so he along with his accomplices wanted to rob it. The police along with I-T officials got a search warrant from the court and raided the JE’s house in Banur and recovered Rs 41 lakh cash. The money has been handed over to the I-T officials.

Addressing the media here today, SSP Ravjot Grewal said the police got a tip-off that Bahadur Singh, panchayat secretary in the Khera block, was planning to rob JE Lokesh Thaman residing in Banur town. She said the police formed a special team led by Rajpal Singh, SP (Investigation), Sirhind CIA Inspector and DSP (Investigation).

The SSP said the team arrested Bahadur first and on his disclosure, his five accomplices were nabbed. They have been identified as Bharpur Singh of Ucha Reona; Mandeep Singh of Wazidpur; Sehajpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Daljit Singh, all residents of Retgarh village. The probe is underway, which may lead to more disclosures.