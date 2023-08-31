Panchayats' dissolution: Notification in accordance with constitutional provisions, High Court told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

In response to the ongoing dispute regarding the dissolution of gram panchayats before the completion of their term, the Rural Development and Panchayats Department has stated that notification dated August 10 in this regard has been issued strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions.

In an affidavit placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Director of the department, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, said the government has the power to direct the holding of general elections for Panchayati Raj Institutions under Section 209 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The notification, issued in accordance with statutory provisions, declared the general elections for panchayat samitis and zila parishads by November 25 and gram panchayats by December 31. The Bench was also told that an election to constitute a panchayat has to be completed before the expiry of its duration and “before the expiration of a period of six months from the date of its dissolution”.

As such, “the notification dated August 10 has been issued strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions. The term of gram panchayats has been taken from date of its first meeting –– January 10, 2019, and these have been dissolved on August 10 within six months before the expiry of term.”