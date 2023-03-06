Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

Pandemonium prevailed during the discussion on the Governor’s address in the Punjab Assembly on Monday as heated arguments ensued between CM Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa when the latter was speaking on the address.

As Bajwa, while referring to AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s statement that the BJP flag should be put on offices of the central investigating agencies, said AAP should put its flag on the vigilance office, the CM said whosoever was involved in misappropriation of public money would not be spared.

The CM while pointing towards the Opposition Congress benches said truth would soon come out and no one would be spared.

Bajwa questioned the CM for “not acting” against former minister Fauja Singh Srari.

Then, a brief argument took place between Sukhpal Khaira and the CM before the House was adjourned for lunch.

AAP MLAs came towards the Well of the House in support of the CM as Khaira questioned Mann.

