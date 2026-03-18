Panel asks govt to oppose Haryana Ghaggar dams

The Vidhan Sabha Committee on the Buddha Dariya and Ghaggar has recommended that Punjab Government raise an objection to the construction of three new dams proposed by Haryana on the river.

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The committee, headed by AAP MLA Daljeet Singh Bhola, has pointed out that since Haryana was already utilising its share of water by constructing Kaushalya Dam and water reservoirs on the Ghaggar, Punjab should take up the matter in the upcoming meeting of the Ghaggar Standing Committee (CWC).

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“Puniab should firmly present its position and no consent should be given to Haryana for constructing any new dam. Along with this, the state should record in the next meeting that it proposes a water reservoir on the lines of Haryana,” the Assembly committee said.

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‘Take samples of polluting water bodies regularly’

On the issue of polluted water entering the Ghaggar from the Chandigarh and Haryana sides, it said to treat the polluted water coming from the Haryana side, sewage treatment plants (STP) of 10 MLD and 6 MLD capacity were being installed.

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Punjab has been asked to take samples of water from time to time and send reminders to Haryana so that they complete the STPs. The Committee recommends that from time to time, samples of the polluted water entering the Ghaggar from the Haryana side should be taken.

‘Install sewage treatment plants as soon as possible’

The committee has also said that in the cities or towns, where untreated water is being discharged into the Ghaggar, the Local Government Department was required to install 49 STPs, of which only 34 STPs were currently operational.

The remaining 15 STPs should be completed as soon as possible so that untreated water is not discharged into the river, it added.

Coming down heavily on the industry, the Committee has sought proper investigation of all those factories whose water was entering the Ghaggar. Strict legal action and penalty has been recommended against the defaulters.

‘Construct embankments to prevent breaches’

The committee has also recommended that wherever the Ghaggar repeatedly breaches and causes damage to areas, ‘dhussi’ embankments should be constructed, and it should be channelised with stones and wire mesh (gabion-like structures) and the Water Resources Department and the Revenue Department should demarcate the old course of the river and take it into their possession.

Regarding the use of treated water from the Ghaggar and STPs for irrigation under irrigation schemes, the Department of Soil and Water Conservation has been asked to provide treated water from some STPs to farmers for agriculture.

A survey should be conducted to identify which farmers’ fields have pipes installed for lifting canal water, so that in view of the flood risk, the department knows in advance where leakage is likely, and the issue can be resolved in a timely manner.