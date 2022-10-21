Panel for SCs recommends CAG investigation into scholarship scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

The National Commission of Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has recommended to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to look into the alleged scam in the implementation of Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste in Punjab.

Also, the commission will get the matter investigated by a retired judge of the HC.

Officials stone-walling investigation In an apparent cue from the highest level, officials have also adopted a non-cooperative attitude towards the commission’s probe. Vijay Sampla, chairman, NCSC

“The NCSC has recommended to the CAG to look into the implementation of the scheme," commission chairman Vijay Sampla said on Thursday. He said the government had been evading and trying to stymie the probe.

He said it was ironic and unfortunate that on the one hand, the government criticised the Centre for not releasing money, on the other, it returned the funds due to non-utilisation.

He said the alleged corruption in the scheme's implementation had several dimensions. Hence, the matter would be probed by a retired judge of the HC, he said, adding that the terms of reference of the proposed judicial probe would be decided in due course.

The commission has sought a panel of names of judges from the HC. One name will be selected from the panel to head the probe. Sources said the High Court had assured the commission regarding sending a panel of five names.