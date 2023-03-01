Panel formed to probe anomalies in printing Sikh religious literature

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

Akal Takht has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the incident of alleged disrespect at the printing press of Bhai Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh, a publishing house that prints ‘gutkas’, ‘pothis’ and other religious material.

Meanwhile, a dharna of satkar committee members continues outside the publishing house. On the SGPC’s complaint, a case under Sections 292 and 295-A of the IPC was registered in this regard, but members of the committee were demanding the arrest of the proprietors of the publishing house.

Meanwhile, committee members today submitted a memorandum to Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, demanding the administration’s intervention for conducting search of three other shops and a building located near Mai Sewa Bazaar that belonged to the same publisher.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said after the matter related to the anomalies at the press while printing the religious literature came to light, a probe would be conducted by the committee in this connection. This committee would submit its report by March 6 at the Akal Takht secretariat, he said.

He said, “The inquiry committee will visit all publishing houses, including Golden Offset Press of the SGPC, where religious literature is published.”

Recently, members of the SGPC and the satkar committee visited the press associated with Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh only to discover the indecent work culture followed by workers while printing the religious literature.

Satkar committee head Balbir Singh Muchchal said though the whole Sikh literature material had been shifted from the press to a safer place, yet there were other shops, which too had to be checked.