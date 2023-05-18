Panel issues notice to Bathinda admn

Chandigarh, May 17
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to Bathinda administration over an allegation by Gurdwara Sri Bunga Nanaksar Ravidasia Singha that armed men entered the gurdwara for its forcible possession.
Vice-president of the gurdwara committee Jasvir Singh Mehraj, in a complaint to the NCSC chief, said many members of the gurdwara suffered injuries.
The NCSC asked the Divisional Commissioner of Faridkot, IGPs (Bathinda region), DC and SSP (Bathinda) to submit the report by May 31.
