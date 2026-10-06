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Home / Punjab / Panel on Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act meets in Chandigarh; joint sitting with SGPC committee next week

Panel on Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act meets in Chandigarh; joint sitting with SGPC committee next week

The panel was constituted by the Punjab Government on September 16 through an order issued by Department of Home Affairs and Justice to coordinate with a committee formed by the Akal Takht on matters concerning the amended legislation

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:02 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Guru Granth Sahib. File photo
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A seven-member coordination committee constituted in connection with the Jagat Jyot Shri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, held a meeting at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

The panel was constituted by the Punjab Government on September 16 through an order issued by Department of Home Affairs and Justice to coordinate with a committee formed by the Akal Takht on matters concerning the amended legislation.

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The committee comprises former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, retired judges Justice Jaspal Singh and Justice Gurbir Singh, former IPS officer and ex-Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and Law Officer Preet Inder Paul Singh.

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Later, addressing the media, Giani Raghbir Singh said the committee will hold another round of meetings next week, following which a joint meeting will be held with the committee formed by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The controversy began after the passage of the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was introduced and passed during a special Punjab Assembly session held at Sri Anandpur Sahib on Vaisakhi, April 13, 2026.

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The Bill received the assent of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on April 17, 2026, and was officially notified by the state government on April 20, thereby coming into force as the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

However, after the law came into effect, objections were raised by the Akal Takht over several provisions. Acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj submitted a revised set of objections and recommendations to the Punjab Government on July 5.

The Akal Takht sought a series of amendments to the law, including deletion of the term “custodian”, safeguarding the authority of Sikh religious institutions over matters related to the preservation and status of Guru Granth Sahib, establishment of fast-track courts for sacrilege cases, stricter provisions against those involved in sacrilege conspiracies, legal protection for sewadars and devotees acting in self-defence while preventing sacrilege, and changes related to SGPC, Sikh Rehat Maryada, terminology and custodial definitions.

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