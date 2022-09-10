Panel to decide commission on cotton crop in Punjab

Chandigarh, September 9
The state government has decided to form a nine-member committee to decide on the quantum of commission to be paid to agents (arhtiyas) for cotton crop.
After chairing a meeting at Punjab Bhavan here today, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said it had been decided that a nine-member committee would be formed to take a decision on the commission to be taken by agents on the cotton crop. The committee would have two representatives each of arhtiyas, cotton farmers, cotton factory owners and three government officials.
