Panel to garner support for Sangrur medical college

Sangrur, September 2
Residents of 24 villages have formed a struggle committee and started mobilising support for the early construction of Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib.
GOVT SHOULD APPROACH SGPC
CM Bhagwant Mann should have approached the SGPC before laying the stone. I also want the institute here, but the govt should approach the SGPC to settle the dispute. I am willing to extend all help. Gobind Singh Longowal, SGPC Ex-Prez
Last week, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered to maintain status quo on the construction of the institute on the plea from the SGPC.
On August 5, CM Bhagwant Mann had laid the foundation stone of the institute, which is to come up on 25 acres of land at a cost of around Rs 345 crore. Three days after Mann laid the stone, the Punjab Government had released Rs 71 crore to start the construction work.
“The SGPC shouldn’t have approached the HC and got a stay on the work as the area residents want the institute. Residents of 24 villages have formed a Government Medical College Construction Committee. We are conducting meetings in five villages daily and have announced to gherao the residence of former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal on September 7,” said Jasdeep Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...