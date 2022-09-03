Panel to garner support for Sangrur medical college

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 2

Residents of 24 villages have formed a struggle committee and started mobilising support for the early construction of Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib.

GOVT SHOULD APPROACH SGPC CM Bhagwant Mann should have approached the SGPC before laying the stone. I also want the institute here, but the govt should approach the SGPC to settle the dispute. I am willing to extend all help. Gobind Singh Longowal, SGPC Ex-Prez

Last week, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered to maintain status quo on the construction of the institute on the plea from the SGPC.

On August 5, CM Bhagwant Mann had laid the foundation stone of the institute, which is to come up on 25 acres of land at a cost of around Rs 345 crore. Three days after Mann laid the stone, the Punjab Government had released Rs 71 crore to start the construction work.

“The SGPC shouldn’t have approached the HC and got a stay on the work as the area residents want the institute. Residents of 24 villages have formed a Government Medical College Construction Committee. We are conducting meetings in five villages daily and have announced to gherao the residence of former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal on September 7,” said Jasdeep Singh.

