Panel to probe college clash

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 5
SGPC president HS Dhami today constituted a four-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the clash between students from Bihar and security guards.
Holding a meeting with the management of BBSB Engineering College here, he said the committee led by SGPC vice-president Avtar Singh Ria would hold inquiry and submit the report within three days so that the action could be initiated against the guilty. Heavy police force has been deployed in and around the college after the clash.
Addressing the media, Dhami said the incident occurred due to the negligence on the part of security personnel and the private agency had been directed to replace guards. He said social media exaggerated the situation, but there was peace on the campus. — OC
Parents’ request
Parents of some students from Bihar have given a written request to the principal for online exams and study. College staff said more than 100 students had already left the hostels.
