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Home / Punjab / Panels to review anti-sacrilege law, but core provisions to stay: Mann

Panels to review anti-sacrilege law, but core provisions to stay: Mann

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asserted that the core provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 — including life imprisonment and heavy fines for sacrilege — could not be diluted, even as he directed the seven-member committee constituted by his government to hold detailed consultations with the panel constituted by the Akal Takht.

At a nearly two-hour meeting with the recently constituted committee this afternoon, Mann said Akal Takht was “supreme for all of us” and maintained that the government would leave no stone unturned to protect the sanctity and dignity of Guru Granth Sahib through the strongest possible legal framework against sacrilege.

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The meeting focused on concerns raised over certain provisions of the amended legislation and the way forward through consultation and consensus. Mann directed the committee to first deliberate among its own members and thereafter hold a series of meetings with the panel constituted by the SGPC to examine the proposed amendments.

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After the meeting, former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, who is part of the seven-member committee, said that the interaction today was primarily introductory. “Today’s meeting was convened for the members to get acquainted with one another. An official meeting of the committee will be convened next month,” he said.

He added that the committee would first deliberate internally before initiating discussions with the five-member committee constituted by the SGPC. He also made it clear that while the provisions of the legislation could be discussed and amendments considered, “the intent behind the law will not be changed”.

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The CM said, “While discussing the provisions of the law with the panel constituted by Akal Takht and working towards building consensus, the spirit and core objective of the law must not be compromised.”

Mann added that the government was willing to examine concerns raised over specific provisions in their entirety, while ensuring that the law retained its deterrent character. He said the government had opted to amend the existing law instead of bringing an entirely new legislation, with the stated objective of enabling the amended law to be sent to the Governor for approval. The proposed amendments, he said, would be examined from legal, constitutional and other relevant perspectives before the government took a decision.

The seven-member committee comprises Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal representative Baba Sahib Singh, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, Justice Jaspal Singh (retd), Justice Gurbir Singh (retd), former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and advocate Preet Inder Pal Singh. Damdami Taksal chief Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa joined the meeting online.

The meeting assumes significance, as the SGPC and the Akal Takht have raised objections to several provisions of the amended Act. The five-member committee constituted by the SGPC is expected to put forward its concerns and suggestions during the consultations.

Committee member Sant Baba Sewa Singh said the legislation had been framed keeping the earlier law in mind and that all proposed amendments would be examined in detail. “The new law has been made keeping the old law in mind. Whatever amendments have been proposed will be discussed in detail,” he said.

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