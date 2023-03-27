Panic as Faridkot canals breached

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 26

A major breach in the common banks of both Sirhind Feeder Canal and Rajasthan Feeder Canal in Faridkot town created panic among people this evening.

A stretch of over 30 metres of the common banks of the canals was washed away due to heavy water pressure. After the breach, water from Sirhind Feeder Canal is flowing into the parallel Rajasthan Feeder Canal.

“The breach developed around 6 pm. A large number of residents assembled near the canals. As the breach in the canals occurred near a densely populated area, it trigged panic among residents.

The exact cause of the breach is not known. Some residents blame it on weak embankments and poor maintenance of the canals. “We are trying our best to plug the breach. Tractor-trailer and JCB machine operators have been requested to throw sand to plug the breach,” said a senior official of the Canal Department.

The “poor condition” of the brick-lining of both canals is believed to be one of the reasons behind the breach. The brick-lining is about 65 years old. There has been no major repair and maintenance in the past six decades.