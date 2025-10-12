DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Panic at Faridkot school as teacher targeted in firing incident during class

Panic at Faridkot school as teacher targeted in firing incident during class

Assailants, reportedly parents of a woman involved with the teacher, open fire on campus; no students injured

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:14 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Panic erupted at a government middle school in Jandwala village, Sadiq area of Faridkot district, after a teacher narrowly escaped death when he was allegedly fired upon by the parents of a woman with whom he was involved in an extra-marital relationship.

The incident occurred during school hours on Saturday, sparking chaos among students and staff.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident on Sunday.

The assailants, reportedly the woman’s parents, opened fire inside the school premises, putting dozens of minors at risk. Although no students were injured, the sudden gunfire caused widespread panic as children ran for cover.

Preliminary police investigations indicate the attack was motivated by revenge following the breakdown of the woman’s marriage, allegedly due to the teacher’s affair.

Senior officials confirmed that the suspects are currently absconding, but efforts are ongoing to apprehend them.

