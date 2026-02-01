Panic grips migrant workers day after Moga firing incident

A day after three bike-borne assailants opened fire on a group of migrant labourers from Bihar near a rice sheller in Moga, injuring two of them, panic gripped thousands of migrant workers employed in the area. Though the police have not yet officially solved the case, sources claim investigators are close to identifying the culprits.

The firing incident occurred when 7-8 labourers were returning to their rented accommodation after finishing work at a rice sheller during the peak paddy processing season. The sudden burst of gunfire created chaos, forcing the workers to run for cover as bullets were fired in quick succession.

Two labourers — Ashok Kumar and Subodh Majhi — sustained bullet injuries. While both were initially admitted to a private hospital in Moga, one of the seriously injured workers has now been shifted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, for advanced treatment.

The attack has left not only migrant workers but also labour contractors shaken, as this is the busiest period for paddy shelling in rice mills across the district.

According to the police, three unidentified men on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. Senior officers visited the spot, and forensic teams collected evidence. CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being scanned.

Sources in the police department revealed that investigators are “very close” to solving the case and that one of the assailants has already been identified. Officials, however, declined to share further details citing ongoing investigations.