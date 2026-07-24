Panic in Abohar as gunmen open fire at SUV in broad daylight; 2 escape unhurt

Panic gripped Abohar after unidentified youths allegedly opened fire at two men in broad daylight on Friday. No one was injured in the incident, though the victims' vehicle was struck by bullets.

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According to sources, Parminder Singh, alias Gandhi, and Khushdeep Singh, both residents of Bahaw Wala village, were travelling in a Fortuner on DAV College Road when three unidentified persons, who were allegedly waiting by the roadside, opened fire at their vehicle. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack.

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Both occupants escaped unhurt, but the bullets hit the vehicle.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that an old enmity between the groups may have been the motive behind the attack.

Confirming the incident, Abohar DSP Harish Kumar said that three rounds were fired. He added that the police have launched an investigation and expressed hope that the accused would be identified and arrested soon.