Panic in Faridkot as armed youths’ video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 5

A viral video clip showing around 50 youths wielding sharp weapons, baseball bats and sticks has triggered panic among residents in Faridkot town here. The youths can be seen marching in a street near the DC’s and SSP’s residences here.

These alleged members of organised urban street gangs were captured in the footage of CCTVs installed at many residential buildings around 11 pm on Saturday night. As the video went viral in the area today, it created panic among residents and forced the police to take action.

Seven of these youths were identified from the video clip and rounded up by the police while and search for the rest was going on, the police sources said. The police have registered a case under Section 160 of the IPC against the seven youths and others.

