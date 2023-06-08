Panic in Mukerian as bombshell found in field

Tribune News Service

Mukerian/Talwara, June 7

Panic spread in Mukerian after a shell was found in a field at Dharmpura village. A bomb detection team was also rushed to the spot.

DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk said Atinderpal Singh of Dharampur village was ploughing his land when something heavy hit the plough.

After getting information, SHO Joginder Singh deployed the force at the spot. Bomb Detection and Disposal incharge Inspector Surinder Pal from Jalandhar reached there along with his team. He said it was a live bomb which weighed around one quintal.

DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk said bombs were dropped near the railway stations in the 1971 war and it is feared that this bomb may also had been dropped by Pakistan.