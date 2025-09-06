Panic in Punjab as early morning rains lash region; Ludhiana residents plead for 2–3 day halt on Bhakra water release

Heavy, incessant rains, which started in the wee hours, have again created panic among the residents in this part of the region.

The Dhussi Bundh in village Sasrali Colony, where the situation is already critical, may be in trouble again due to the continuous rains. Not only would the ongoing work be hampered, but if more water is released from Ropar, it would become difficult to control the situation.

The Deputy Commissioner, Himanshu Jain, said that the situation as of now was controlled.

“There was a breach at some points, but water was stopped by the ring bundh, which we erected with the help of villagers, the army, NGOs, etc. But now it will depend on how much water is released from Bhakra,” said Jain.

The villagers in Sasrali village, where a flood threat looms large, have been regularly praying to God to stop the rains. The Sarpanch, Surinder Singh Namdhari, said that due to the rains, the work of strengthening the bundh will be halted, as no trucks or trolleys could reach the spot.

“We appeal to the government to let us complete the strengthening of the bundh, and no water should be released from Bhakra for 2-3 more days,” said the Sarpanch.

Meanwhile, the residents also looked fed up with the continuous rains, which had thrown life out of gear. In problematic areas along Chander Nagar Pulley, Janak Puri, Salem Tabri, Basti Jodhewal, Sherpur, Giaspura, etc, the continuous rains are proving a nightmare.

The daily wage earners said that they were suffering losses because no construction work was being done in any part of the city. “It has become too difficult to make ends meet because the rains are not stopping and people have stopped with the constructions,” said Mistri Ram Anuj, a daily wager.

The regular supply of milk, vegetables, newspapers, etc, were also hit as it had been raining since 4:30 am.