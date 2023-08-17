Panic in Barnala's Sekha village after twin murder

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 16

Panic gripped residents of Sekha village in Barnala district after the murder of mother-daughter duo and grievous injuries to son-in-law during the wee hours today.

Barnala Sadar SHO Karan Sharma said, “Parmjit Kaur along with her husband Rajdeep Singh and her mother Harbans Kaur were sleeping at their house in Sekha village last night. Around eight persons entered their house and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.”

After assailants left, Rajdeep called his relatives, who rushed him to a hospital and informed the police.

The local police have taken both bodies in their custody and recorded the statements of some persons.

Barnala SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said, “We have started the investigation and have got some vital clues. The accused will be arrested at the earliest.”

