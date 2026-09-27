Panic spread as firing in broad daylight leaves man injured in Abohar

Panic spread in Abohar town on Sunday when unidentified assailants opened fire in broad daylight in the Sant Nagar locality, injuring 28-year-old Ajay Kumar, a resident of the same locality.

According to eyewitnesses, some persons arrived at the spot, opened fire at Ajay and fled on foot.

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The Emergency Medical Officer at the Civil Hospital, Abohar, said Ajay had sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen.

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The doctor said that, considering his critical condition, Ajay was referred to the Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, for further treatment.

According to sources, Ajay had attended a meeting at the Bhagwan Valmiki temple regarding the construction of a shed.

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When he came out of the temple after the meeting, some persons allegedly opened fire at him, following which he fell to the ground.

Ajay's brother, Akash, had unsuccessfully contested the previous municipal corporation elections on a BJP ticket.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the attack and the identities of the assailants are yet to be ascertained.