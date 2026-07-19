Panjab University invites nominations for election of Ordinary Fellows

The Panjab University, Chandigarh, has invited nominations for senate elections for the election of three Ordinary Fellows each from the constituencies of Principals and Members of the Staff of Technical & Professional Colleges. The prescribed forms for filing nominations can be obtained from the office of the Registrar.

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The nomination process will commence on July 20 and the last date for receipt of nomination forms is 3.00 pm on July 29. The detailed instructions for the filing process are available on the Panjab University website.

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The final list of voters for both constituencies will be made available on July 20. Polling for the election will be held on September 7.