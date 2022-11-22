Terror funding case: Panjab University student sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 21

A Mohali court today sent Panjab University student, Harshveer Singh Bajwa of Sangrur, to judicial custody in the alleged terror funding case.

Bajwa was arrested by the State Special Operation Cell on Friday in Chandigarh.

The 26-year-old, an MA third semester student at the Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies, was reportedly getting overseas funds in his bank account. He reportedly received money from Dubai, the United States, Philippines, Italy and Malaysia. Cops said Harshveer was allegedly in contact with gangster Goldy Brar, Lakhbir Singh Landa and Lawrence Bishnoi.

The police are reportedly probing his role in funding one of the killers of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh in Kotkapura on November 10.

Pardeep was shot by six assailants when he was opening his shop.