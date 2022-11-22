Terror funding case: Panjab University student sent to judicial custody

Mohali, November 21
A Mohali court today sent Panjab University student, Harshveer Singh Bajwa of Sangrur, to judicial custody in the alleged terror funding case.
Bajwa was arrested by the State Special Operation Cell on Friday in Chandigarh.
The 26-year-old, an MA third semester student at the Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies, was reportedly getting overseas funds in his bank account. He reportedly received money from Dubai, the United States, Philippines, Italy and Malaysia. Cops said Harshveer was allegedly in contact with gangster Goldy Brar, Lakhbir Singh Landa and Lawrence Bishnoi.
The police are reportedly probing his role in funding one of the killers of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh in Kotkapura on November 10.
Pardeep was shot by six assailants when he was opening his shop.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna