Panthic leader loved by people of all faiths

The strife-torn Punjab of the 1980s needed a leader who was humble, warm and had the ability to overcome bitterness. Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had all these qualities in his tall, brooding yet gentle persona.

He summed up his approach to governance in two words — Sangat Darshan — clearly putting the people on a pedestal.

Badal knew Punjab was not just about development or economic activity. He had to heal the wounds caused by a communal divide. And he achieved this goal without compromising on his religious identity. Badal redefined politics with his steadfast refusal to treat his political opponents as enemies. He insisted that his principal adversary in Sikh politics, Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra, accepted the presidency of the SGPC as a pre-condition for Panthic unity and held Akhand Path at Harmandar Sahib for the speedy recovery of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who had to undergo a cardiac surgery.

The tallest Panthic leader, he was respected and loved by people of all faiths.This is the legacy that his heirs will be called upon to carry forward.

Harcharan Bains, SAD