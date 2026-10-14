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Home / Punjab / Panthic parties flay government for failing to rein in mafia

Panthic parties flay government for failing to rein in mafia

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh/Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:19 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Following the daylight killing of anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota, Panthic parties have accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to rein in the menace.

At a press conference, SAD chief spokesperson advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government was only concerned with providing heavy security to AAP leaders, while social activists remained vulnerable.

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Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, meanwhile, demanded the CM’s resignation, asserting the drug mafia had become so emboldened under his regime that it was now resorting to daylight killing of anti-drug activists.

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Addressing a gathering of women at Dehlon in the Gill constituency, she said, “The manner in which the anti-drug activist had been killed proved that the drug mafia did not have any fear of the law.”

Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali called Jhota’s murder a devastating blow to law enforcement and a grim reminder of the law and order situation.

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