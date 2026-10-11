Panthic parties look to harness ‘baaj’ ahead of Punjab polls

With the Assembly polls approaching, ‘baaj’, a rare bird associated with Sikh history and recognised as Punjab’s state bird, has made an unexpected entry into the political discourse, with Panthic parties seeking to harness its symbolism to connect with voters.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD), which is still awaiting registration as a political party, appears keen to build its identity around the ‘baaj’ ahead of next year’s elections. Fuelling speculation, senior AD-WPD leader Manpreet Singh Ayali on Friday said

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the organisation would contest the elections on a single election symbol.

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“All efforts are being made to get the party registered. We have full faith in the judiciary of the country and hope that the party will get its official symbol soon,” Ayali said.

While Ayali did not reveal the proposed symbol, party insiders indicated that the ‘baaj’, a hawk or falcon, was being considered.

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The symbol has already gained visibility within the organisation. Several party leaders, including Ayali, have adopted an image of the Baaj featuring the words “Waris Punjab De” as their WhatsApp profile picture or status. Posters carrying the symbol have also appeared at prominent locations across Punjab.

Sources said other symbols remain under consideration, but the ‘baaj’ has emerged as the preferred choice because of its deep cultural and religious resonance among Sikhs.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had recently claimed that a ‘baaj’ was seen circling a hospital in Nanded after an attack on SAD president Sukhbir Badal. CM Bhagwant Mann dismissed the claim, triggering an exchange between the two sides.