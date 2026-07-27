Panthic politics regains centre stage ahead of Punjab Assembly poll

As Punjab heads towards the next Assembly elections, panthic issues have once again taken centre stage. From proposed amendments to the Jaagat Jot Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act and unresolved sacrilege cases to the SIT probe into the Behbal Kalan police firing and directives from the Akal Takht against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the political atmosphere is charged with religious and community concerns. Yet, despite the intensity of these debates, parties claiming to represent Sikh interests remain on the margins, struggling to reclaim central relevance.

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Factions in flux

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The contest within panthic politics now appears confined to the Shiromani Akali Dal and Akali Dal-Waris Punjab De (WPD). The recently formed Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet), which broke away from the SAD in 2025, has already weakened. Senior leaders, including Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Sant Singh Umedpuri and SGPC member Satwinder Singh Tohra, have distanced themselves, leaving the faction isolated. Observers had expected an alliance between the WPD and Punar Surjeet. Instead, the WPD appears to have sidelined the smaller faction, raising doubts about its survival. Analysts note that only a handful of leaders remain and even their commitment is uncertain.

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The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) is attempting to revive its panthic image through the Miri Piri Khalsa March. In contrast, the WPD, led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, is broadening its appeal beyond Sikh voters. Working president Tarsem Singh has promised two Deputy CMs—one Hindu and one Dalit—if elected. The party is also focusing on drug abuse and other social issues to attract wider support. This reflects a long-standing reality: Sikh-centric parties alone rarely secure Assembly majorities. The SAD-BJP alliance once embodied this logic, while the Congress historically managed independent victories. The Aam Aadmi Party reinforced the perception in 2022 by sweeping to power on a broader secular platform.

Wider political landscape

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks in Jalandhar have fuelled speculation that a BJP-SAD revival is unlikely before the next elections. Analysts note that the SAD itself shifted from a purely panthic party to a broader secular organisation after its 1996 alliance with the BJP, leaving religious matters largely to the SGPC. Many believe this silence on panthic issues eroded its traditional base. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi, Pargat Singh and Sukhpal Singh Khaira, have sought to strengthen panthic credentials by aligning with the Akal Takht. The ruling AAP has also made sustained efforts, from proposing the Satkar Act to granting holy city status to Amritsar, signalling that panthic politics is no longer the sole preserve of Akalis.