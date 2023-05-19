Paper ‘leak’, 187 to appear for exam 3rd time on May 22

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 18

As many as 187 Class XII students of Ferozepur and Ludhiana districts will have to appear for their English (Compulsory) subject exam for the third time on May 22.

On February 24, the question paper was reportedly leaked and the exam was called off an hour before the students were to enter the examination hall.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) rescheduled the exam for students at 2,500 centres across the state on March 24, but candidates at two centres were handed the same ‘leaked’ question paper.

Officials said the tainted set of question paper was sealed in cloth bags as case properties in bank lockers and the new set was dispatched from headquarters separately, but on the day of the exam, the same sealed cloth bags were taken by mistake and the question papers were distributed in the examination hall.

The new set of question paper remained buried in bank lockers.

PSEB Controller of Examination Janak Raj Mehrok said, “For the sake of transparency, the examination is being held again. The result of Class XII examination will be declared as scheduled.”

Officials said for the March 24 bungling, the nine-step procedure of conducting the exam is being investigated to find where the error crept in. “The staff responsible for the bungling will incur the financial cost of the re-examination and responsibility of the erring officials will be fixed,” he added.