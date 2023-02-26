 Paper leak: FIR against unknown persons, investigation team set up : The Tribune India

Paper leak: FIR against unknown persons, investigation team set up

Paper leak: FIR against unknown persons, investigation team set up

The police have formed a team of senior officers to investigate the sequence to events leading to the Punjab School Education Board Class XII English paper leak.



Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, February 25

The police have formed a team of senior officers to investigate the sequence to events leading to the Punjab School Education Board Class XII English paper leak.

The examination was subsequently cancelled after a copy of the examination paper went viral.

An FIR has been registered at the City police station against unknown persons on a complaint made by Amarjit Singh Bhatia, District Education Officer (Secondary).

SSP Harish Dayama said the investigation was in progress. Bhatia said after he got to know that the paper had been put in public domain through social media sites, he informed his seniors in the PSEB.

A local resident, after procuring a copy of the paper, had sent to the DEO and senior officials of the PSEB. “After cross-checking the facts, the PSEB decided to put the paper on hold,” said an official.

The students were turned back from their examination venues yesterday after the incident.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has also ordered an inquiry.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Very serious': Central security agencies on Amritpal Singh's activities

2
Punjab

Centre in wait and watch on Punjab, mindful of Indira Gandhi’s 1980 ‘mistake’

3
Punjab

Ajnala incident could have been avoided, will change future course: Amritpal Singh

4
Punjab

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh a polytechnic dropout

5
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

6
Punjab

Under pressure, Akal Takht sets up panel on issue

7
Comment

My memories of Yashji

8
Himachal

Heavy rains, snowfall likely in mid and higher reaches of Himachal from February 28 onwards

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, snowfall likely from February 28 in Himachal Pradesh

10
Nation

G20 Ministerial under India's Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with 'corruption' in implementing excise policy

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...

Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

Amritsar Civic body seals properties of 60 tax defaulters in a week

Akalis seek resignation of Punjab CM, DGP

Two nabbed with country-made pistols in Amritsar

Two of robbers’ gang fall in police net in Tarn Taran

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

2 held for chopping off youth’s fingers in Mohali

5 heritage items of Chandigarh sold for Rs 1.3 crore in France

PGIMER plans critical care block, geriatric centre in new building

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: Day 2 sees significant rise in footfall

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with 'corruption' in implementing excise policy

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

‘I pray to God that you soon return from jail’, tweets Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia’s CBI questioning

AAP governments in Punjab, Delhi will procure onions from you, don’t throw them away: Bhagwant Mann tells farmers in Gujarat

2020 Delhi riots: Nine men acquitted of torching medical store

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

Farmers lay siege to sugar mill over dues

Man held for desecration at Nandanpur gurdwara

Kapurthala 2nd best in timely approvals for new industries

Computer teachers to protest today

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

MC yet to launch anti-rabies vax drive for stray dogs in city

300 protesters booked for blocking national highway

Phagwara woman, husband arrested in honey trap case

ASI caught taking bribe of Rs 10K

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Takht Jathedar, SGPC must act, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Post-raids, farm leader says targeted by CBI

Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15