Paper leak: FIR against unknown persons, investigation team set up

Gurdaspur, February 25
The police have formed a team of senior officers to investigate the sequence to events leading to the Punjab School Education Board Class XII English paper leak.
The examination was subsequently cancelled after a copy of the examination paper went viral.
An FIR has been registered at the City police station against unknown persons on a complaint made by Amarjit Singh Bhatia, District Education Officer (Secondary).
SSP Harish Dayama said the investigation was in progress. Bhatia said after he got to know that the paper had been put in public domain through social media sites, he informed his seniors in the PSEB.
A local resident, after procuring a copy of the paper, had sent to the DEO and senior officials of the PSEB. “After cross-checking the facts, the PSEB decided to put the paper on hold,” said an official.
The students were turned back from their examination venues yesterday after the incident.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has also ordered an inquiry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...