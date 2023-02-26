Paper leak: FIR against unknown persons, investigation team set up

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, February 25

The police have formed a team of senior officers to investigate the sequence to events leading to the Punjab School Education Board Class XII English paper leak.

The examination was subsequently cancelled after a copy of the examination paper went viral.

An FIR has been registered at the City police station against unknown persons on a complaint made by Amarjit Singh Bhatia, District Education Officer (Secondary).

SSP Harish Dayama said the investigation was in progress. Bhatia said after he got to know that the paper had been put in public domain through social media sites, he informed his seniors in the PSEB.

A local resident, after procuring a copy of the paper, had sent to the DEO and senior officials of the PSEB. “After cross-checking the facts, the PSEB decided to put the paper on hold,” said an official.

The students were turned back from their examination venues yesterday after the incident.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has also ordered an inquiry.