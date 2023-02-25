Paper leaked, PSEB Class XII English exam postponed at eleventh hour

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 24

At the 11th hour, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today postponed the main English exam of Class XII. The letter in this regard was received by Principals after 12:45 pm, while the exam was to start at 2 pm. The schools had made all arrangements to conduct the exam.

As per a statement released today, the Education Minister has ordered a high-level probe into the matter. He said the guilty involved in leaking Class XII English paper would not be spared.

The next date for conducting the exam would be announced by the PSEB later.

Panic gripped teachers, controllers, supervisors and students when they came to know that exam had been cancelled at the 11th hour. Satwinder Kaur, a student, said when she reached the main gate of the centre at Bharat Nagar Chowk school, she came to know that the exam had been cancelled. “This was shocking. I did not believe the news till the I went inside the centre and confirmed from teachers on duty whether the exam has been cancelled or not,” she rued.

Many students were seen standing outside schools to confirm the news of the postponement of the Class XII English exam.