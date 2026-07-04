Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, said the Khalra family had approved the version of "Satluj", a film based on her husband's life that is now streaming on OTT platform ZEE5.

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In a statement posted on social media, Paramjit Kaur said the version now being released was the same original version first screened for the family, and that despite immense pressure and repeated attempts to force changes, its original spirit and truth had been preserved.

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She went on to welcome the film's release, saying she was relieved that the movie based on her husband's life, struggle and legal battle had finally reached audiences after years of political obstacles and numerous challenges.

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She said her husband's entire life was a testament to fearless struggle for truth, justice and human rights, and that it was important to the family that his story, and the persecution faced by Sikhs, be presented without distortion or exaggeration and with complete honesty.

Paramjit Kaur thanked director Honey Trehan for standing firm on his principles and refusing to compromise the film's artistic and historical integrity. She said he had authentically portrayed both the painful truth of more than 25,000 unclaimed bodies and Khalra's legal struggle to bring the truth of the Sikh struggle before the world, and that his commitment to preserving the spirit of this chapter of history deserved deep respect.

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https://t.co/jnA2cKJvaZ This is the Complete Film Without any Cuts We could not get the Title of the Film The Title is Now ‘ SUTLUJ ’ SHAHEED JASWANT SINGH KHALRA JI Hameshan Amar Rehn Ge 🙏🏽🙏🏽 SACH EK NA EK EK DIN BAHAR AA HEE JANDA 🙏🏽🙏🏽@HoneyTrehan Bhaji 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KS2B9cbQjY — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 3, 2026

She expressed hope that the film would serve as a fitting tribute to Khalra's legacy and inspire audiences worldwide to reflect on and uphold the values of truth, justice, accountability and human dignity.

The film, earlier titled "Ghallughara" and later "Punjab 95", was released as "Satluj" on ZEE5 after prolonged certification hurdles that included multiple suggested cuts and a mandated title change. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures, it stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role along with Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. Khalra, who exposed thousands of alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the militancy era in Punjab, disappeared in September 1995 after being allegedly abducted outside his Amritsar home, and was later confirmed killed.