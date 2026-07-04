DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Paramjit Khalra says family has approved Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj' based on husband Jaswant Khalra's life

Paramjit Khalra says family has approved Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj' based on husband Jaswant Khalra's life

In a statement posted on social media, Paramjit Kaur said the version now being released was the same original version first screened for the family

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:42 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Paramjit Kaur Khalra with husband Jaswant Singh Khalra’s photo (File photo); and (right) the poster of the movie 'Sutluj' (Image credit/X)
Advertisement

Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, said the Khalra family had approved the version of "Satluj", a film based on her husband's life that is now streaming on OTT platform ZEE5.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on social media, Paramjit Kaur said the version now being released was the same original version first screened for the family, and that despite immense pressure and repeated attempts to force changes, its original spirit and truth had been preserved.

Advertisement

She went on to welcome the film's release, saying she was relieved that the movie based on her husband's life, struggle and legal battle had finally reached audiences after years of political obstacles and numerous challenges.

Advertisement

She said her husband's entire life was a testament to fearless struggle for truth, justice and human rights, and that it was important to the family that his story, and the persecution faced by Sikhs, be presented without distortion or exaggeration and with complete honesty.

Paramjit Kaur thanked director Honey Trehan for standing firm on his principles and refusing to compromise the film's artistic and historical integrity. She said he had authentically portrayed both the painful truth of more than 25,000 unclaimed bodies and Khalra's legal struggle to bring the truth of the Sikh struggle before the world, and that his commitment to preserving the spirit of this chapter of history deserved deep respect.

Advertisement

She expressed hope that the film would serve as a fitting tribute to Khalra's legacy and inspire audiences worldwide to reflect on and uphold the values of truth, justice, accountability and human dignity.

The film, earlier titled "Ghallughara" and later "Punjab 95", was released as "Satluj" on ZEE5 after prolonged certification hurdles that included multiple suggested cuts and a mandated title change. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures, it stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role along with Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. Khalra, who exposed thousands of alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the militancy era in Punjab, disappeared in September 1995 after being allegedly abducted outside his Amritsar home, and was later confirmed killed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts