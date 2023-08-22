Parched Abohar farmers protest for canal water

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, August 21

While dozens of villages around Fazilka remain flooded due to release of water, farmers in Balluana and Abohar constituencies, besides neighbouring Sriganganagar in Rajasthan, have been crying for water for the past week. Not only farmers in Sriganganagar, but people in the Punjab area have been hit by a dharna by farmers of Sriganganagar. It continues for the fifth consecutive day at Sadhuwali village near the inter-state border on NH 62. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded, vegetables and fruits were perishing in vehicles due to the blockade.

Irked over the unavailability of water in canals in Balluana and Abohar, dozens of farmers under the banner of the BKU Rajewal on Saturday climbed on an overhead waterworks tank near the local bus stand and raised slogans for two hours against the canal department. They said the excessive rain had damaged crops last month and crops were now drying as water was not available. Abohar needs 2,500 cusecs of water only but it was not being made available.

The Grameen Mazdoor Kisan Samiti (GKS) said the dharna would continue till Punjab does not release water in the Gang canal.

The Executive Engineer said the floodgates had been opened at Harike headworks due to which the canals emerging from there were not able to take full water. The water inflow has started declining at the headworks and he was hopeful that in the coming two days, water will be available in all canals.

