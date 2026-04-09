Parents of all Punjab govt school students to get SMS alerts for their children’s attendance, absence

Parents of over 25 lakh students enrolled in 19,000 government schools across the state will now receive daily SMS alerts regarding their children’s school attendance.

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The student attendance tracking system under Mission Samrath 4.0, a flagship foundational learning programme, was today launched by Education Minister Harjot Bains here today. Punjab Affairs in-charge of AAP, Manish Sisodia was also present on the occasion.

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The real time attendance tracking system will only enable the parents to know about the attendance of their wards, but also enable the department to monitor the performance of the students, as the class teacher would manage the MIS attendance tracking app.

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“Parents will receive daily SMS alerts ‘Your ward has reached school safely’ on their child’s attendance, with notifications for every absence, aiming to boost regular attendance, learning continuity and classroom engagement. Any child absent for seven days will trigger a district-level parent contact, while absence beyond 15 days will be flagged to state headquarters,” said Bains.

He said the state, already ranked number one in the PARAKH survey, is now moving from recognition to results by tightening classroom accountability and scaling proven teaching practices.

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He underscored that the state government raised the education budget to Rs 19,279 crore in 2026-27 from Rs 12,657 crore in 2021-22, ensuring funds reach classrooms rather than remain stuck in files, driving visible transformation from basic infrastructure to measurable learning outcomes across government schools.

Explaining the focus of Mission Samrath 4.0, he said, “The programme ensures that children in grades 3 to 8 master reading, writing and mathematics.” He stated that Punjab has surpassed the national average in foundational learning by 18 per cent in grade 3 and 26-28 per cent in grade 6.

On the occasion, Bains and Sisodia released the Mission Samrath Compendium, documenting 38 proven classroom practices developed by Punjab’s teachers, which will now be scaled across government schools to accelerate learning outcomes, particularly for students requiring additional support.

The minister said Mission Samrath has already become one of India’s largest foundational learning programmes, covering nearly 12 lakh students and engaging over 70,000 teachers annually, with its level-based teaching approach grouping students by learning level rather than grade, contributing to Punjab’s top rank in PARAKH.