Parents, owners protest closure of schools

Muktsar, February 4
Members of the Private Schools’ Association and some parents today protested in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here demanding reopening of schools.
The protesters said it was strange that political gatherings were allowed by the Election Commission, but students were not allowed to study in schools. They further said markets were overcrowded during Maghi mela, but the state government was reluctant to open educational institutes.
Meanwhile, they threatened that if the schools were not allowed to open, they would not exercise their franchise.
Some farm unions, too, have urged the state government to reopen schools at the earliest.
