Parents in Punjab worry for safety of wards in Ukraine

At least 25 of them belong to Amritsar alone | MP Gurjeet Aujla in touch with Ministry of External Affairs for their evacuation

Abohar's Gurcharan Singh and his wife are tense about their son.

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 24

Several students hailing from various parts of Punjab are stuck up in war-hit Ukraine. So far, at least 25 of them have been identified who belong to Amritsar alone. Stranded students and parents have been pleading with the Indian authorities for evacuation. Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said he had approached the Ministry of External Affairs to help the students. The Centre has also launched a 24-hour helpline to assist Indian students.

As an immediate safety measure, many students have been shifted underground. A majority of students belonging to the state are pursuing MBBS from Kharkiv National Medical University and Lviv National Medical University in Ukraine. “We have identified 61 students belonging to Punjab so far. Of these, 25 are from Amritsar. We are trying to locate others too”, he said.

A tense Kuldeep Kaur, whose daughter is in the fifth year of MBBS said worried students had requested the university authorities to conduct the remaining course online so that they could complete it while staying safe in India, but in vain.

“I just received a call from my daughter who said around 250 Indian students have been shifted to Metro station for safety. My daughter was to board the flight on February 27, but now uncertainty prevailed with the airspace getting shut down. Now, all hopes are from the Indian government to bring our children back”, she said.

Narinder Sharma said his daughter, who is also in the fifth year of MBBS, has informed him about her well-being through a video call. She lived in Kharkiv. “I am in constant touch with her. We are waiting for the flights to resume. She has also booked a return flight for February 27. At present, she and others have been shifted to a Metro station, located 50 ft underneath, and are safe”, he said.

Two days back, she had shown the crisis in Ukraine via video call. She informed us how Indians were facing cash crunch as the banks and many ATMs got defunct.

‘In touch with MEA for evacuation’

Amid frantic calls from anxious parents and students, I have got in touch with the External Affairs Minister. The arrangements are being made for their safe evacuation. Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amritsar MP

#ukraine crisis

